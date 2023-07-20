Watch Now
Wildfire south of Salmon, Idaho grows to 1,500 acres

Salmon-Challis National Forest
The Hayden Fire is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore, Idaho.
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 20, 2023
A wildfire burning south of Salmon, Idaho has grown to 1,500 acres.

The Hayden Fire is located 33 miles south of Salmon and 20 miles northwest of Leadore, Idaho.

A Type III Incident Commander is managing the blaze which is burning in the Carol, Wade, and Paradise Creek drainages as well as the upper reaches of Hayden Creek.

It is burning on the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

The fire was first detected on July 19, 2023, and is 0% contained.

Additional air and ground resources have been called in to fight the blaze.

The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management reports smoke will likely be visible in parts of the Bitterroot.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

