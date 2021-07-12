Wildfire southwest of Troy grows

TROY — The Burnt Peak Fire, southwest of Troy, has grown to over 500 acres Monday.

The fire was sparked by lightning July 7th and is burning in timbered, steep terrain.

As of Monday, the fire has grown to approximately 583 acres with 10% containment.

Approximately 95 fire personnel are currently on the scene utilizing Keeler Rattle Road #473, Pony Mountain Road #2201, and the North Fork Keeler Road #404 as part of the suppression efforts.

Resources on scene include 4 engines, 4 water tenders, 2 falling modules, 7 pieces of equipment, and 1 IA module, and multiple air resources.

Smoke is visible from the community of Troy.