Wildfire sparks between Craig and Wolf Creek

GREAT FALLS — A wildfire is burning between Craig and Wolf Creek; it has been named the Rock Creek Fire by the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said: "A fire is burning between Craig and the Augusta turnoff, in the area of mile marker 232. Please avoid this area."

Several witnesses have said that the fire is on the north/west side of I-15.

I-15 has been closed between Craig and Wolf Creek. Northbound traffic is being diverted to Montana Highway 434 and southbound traffic is being turned around.

Law enforcement from several agencies are evacuating homes in the immediate vicinity of the fire, and anyone that feels that their home is in the path of the fire should prepare to evacuate.

Just before 9 p.m., the DNRC said that the fire is "roughly estimated" to have burned about 500 acres.

At this point, there is no word on the cause of the fire.

We will update you as get more information.