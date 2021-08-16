Wildfire triggers evacuations in the Hays-Lodgepole area

GREAT FALLS — A large wildfire has triggered some evacuations in the Hays-Lodgepole area of Blaine County.
The Fort Belknap Facebook page said just before noon on Monday: "There is a large fire on the Carrywater hill area and all surrounding homes are currently being evacuated. We are advising all non emergency personnel to stay away from the Carrywater hill and White Cow areas at this time to allow emergency personnel to evacuate the residents safely. Further information will be provided regarding emergency shelters for the evacuees."
At 3:40 p.m., the agency stated:
- Due to Agency Fire Emergency
- Evacuation Agency Residents and Office Buildings
- All Employees and Residents
- Evacuate All along River at Agency!
SHELTERS
- Hays School
- John Capture Center
- Lodgepole Elementary Schools
- Chief Nosey
Ron Speakthunder says the fire has jumped the river twice.
A spokeswoman for Fort Belknap said the fire is currently at about 1,200 acres with zero containment.
She said they are actually battling two fires right now - one in the Pine Grove area of Whitecow Canyon, and the other one is in the agency, so resources are being split.
The gusty winds are pushing the fire toward Lodgepole, so they are evacuating everyone in Lodgepole to the Lodgepole Elementary School.
Firefighting agencies involved so far include Fort Belknap, Hays, Lewistown, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC).
