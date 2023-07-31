Wildfires advance across Flathead Indian Reservation

Wildfires sparked by a Sunday lightning storm expanded across the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Extreme fire activity was observed Sunday with high gusting winds up to 35mph. Wind gusts are expected Monday from the west with gusts 10-20 mph.

According to the CSKT Division of Fire Monday update, the Niarada Fire west of Elmo is now estimated at 5,000 acres. The fire crossed Highway 28 Sunday and made a large push to the northeast. Highway 28 remains closed in that area. Crews and equipment are staffing the fire with air support as weather allows.

The Middle Ridge Fire west of Sloan’s Bridge and Ronan is estimated at 7,000 acres. Firefighters are staffing the fire and aircraft will continue to support the fire.

The Communication Butte Fire north of Dixon in Ferry Basin is estimated at 400 acres. The terrain is very steep and difficult to access. Firefighters and aircraft will continue to assess and engage where they can safely do so.

The Big Knife Fire east of Arlee experienced extreme fire behavior Sunday night. It grew to an estimated 3,000 acres. Crews have been focusing on securing line on the west edge of the fire, near homes and making good progress. A Complex Incident Management team has been ordered and will assume command of the fire August 1.

Brittany Lynn Big Knife Fire east of Arlee Sunday, July 30.

The Mill Pocket Fire west of Niarada is estimated to be 100 acres.

Infrared mapping is not available at this time. Maps are rough estimates of fire perimeters. CSKT Division of Fire will share more accurate maps when available.