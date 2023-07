HUNGRY HORSE — There are multiple fires burning near Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Two fires sparked Sunday on the east side of the lake and one fire on the west side of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

On Monday, a fourth fire was observed on the east side.

The largest fire is the Ridge Fire, burning at about 5 acres in the woods above Abbot Bay.

No roads are shut down for fire activity as of Monday afternoon but smoke is starting to hang in the Flathead valley.