Wildfires prompt State of Emergency declaration in Sanders County

THOMPSON FALLS - A state of emergency has gone into effect in Sanders County.

The Sanders County commissioners have declared an emergency and activated the Sanders County Emergency Operation Plan.

MTN News

The declaration states that evacuation notices are being considered for residents in the area of the Government Fire.

The blaze is part of the Bull Gin Complex which has burned over 800 acres two miles northeast of Heron.

The Bull Gin Complex is comprised of three wildland fires — the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire.