RAVALLI COUNTY — Several wildfires were sparked in Ravalli county following Thursday's severe thunderstorm.

The U.S. Forest Service advised the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office there are two fires up Lost Horse Canyon, one near Lake Como in the Rock Creek area and a possible fire up Bass Creek.

Fire crews have been dispatched to all locations.

It's unknown the size of these fires.

