Woods Creek Fire burning in the Big Belt Mountains

GREAT FALLS — Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest said on Monday morning that the Woods Creek Fire (Inciweb) made a sustained crown run to the east in heavy subalpine fir fuels on Sunday afternoon.
The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. A Sunday night IR flight estimated the fire to be 2,706 acres as of 9:55 pm.
A Type III Incident Management Team is scheduled to arrive on Monday.
Trail closures include:
- Trail #118 from the stove camp trailhead (T9N R3E Sec19) to its terminus at the upper end of road 4171-Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 23).
- Trail #142 from the trailhead off Blacktail Road (T10N R3E sec 29) to the intersection with trail #118.
- Trail # 140 from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec7) to the intersection with trail #118.
- Trail #141 beginning at road #575 (T9N R4E Sec 5) to the intersection with trail #140.
- Trail #140A from the trailhead off road #575-F1 (T9N R4E Sec 7) to the terminus at Camas Lake.
At this point, there are no reports of injuries or damaged structures.
