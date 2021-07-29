Evacuations remain in place near Woods Creek Fire

HELENA — The Woods Creek Fire has now burned 11,952 acres according to the latest recon flights.

On Wednesday, the Type 3 team worked closely with Broadwater County Sherriff's Office, ground resources and private landowners using heavy equipment to put in dozer line along the private land on the west side of the fire near the base of the mountain.

Evacuation orders are still in effect for the Upper Duck Creek road, Upper Gurnett Creek road, and Upper Dry Gulch Road. Evacuations remain in effect for Forest Service recreation sites: Thompson Guard Station, Gipsy Lake Campground, and the Atlanta Creek Road.

Pre-evacuations remain in effect for Gravely Lane, Ambush Drive, Battle Drive and Upper Confederate Gulch areas, and the Camas Creek Road area.

Fire activity remained active last night due to poor relative humidity recoveries. Meagher County and White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department crews and local Initial Attack crews and engines working on the fire will continue prepping structures, creating containment lines, and doing point protection.

High temperatures, low relative humidity are expected again with stronger shifting winds.

The Montana Red Cross has set up a shelter an emergency evacuation center for those displaced at the Trailhead Christian Fellowship Church (20 Trailhead View Drive) in Townsend. Residents who check-in at the center will be provided services including a safe place to stay, meals and access to other community resources. All Red Cross services are free.

People also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.