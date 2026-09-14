Flathead High School on 'soft lockdown' following report of shooting threat

Flathead High School was placed on a soft lockdown Monday afternoon following a reported threat of a shooting, according to Kalispell police.

The threat was made at 12:05 p.m., and a large police presence remains an hour later, according to police.

Kalispell police said in a news release that they have not found the threat or any evidence that a shooting occured, and they are investigating whether the call was a "swatting" incident designed to generate a large emergency response.

Kalispell police will remain on the scene as investigators work to determine the source of the call and attempt to identify the caller.

Police are asking parents and other community members to avoid the school area and look for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.