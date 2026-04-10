LAKESIDE — For years, the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster has been a fun stop for people passing by or visiting Flathead Lake.

However, even with the coaster and a gem mining station on hand, the owners, including Jessica Wedel, thought the area was still missing something.

WATCH: Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster unveils new nine-hole mini golf course

Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster unveils new nine-hole mini golf course

“Families come, and they're just looking for something else to do. They're always asking us, is there anything else to do in the area?” Wedel said. “Of course, we give suggestions, but really, we were thinking, let's just put in a nine-hole.

The general manager of the Flathead Lake Alpine Coaster, Kylie Nall, says the hand-built mini golf course is now open for anyone who enjoys a fun activity, but maybe wants to stay away from the adrenaline-seeking coaster.

“It gives some people that don't necessarily want to do the coaster a little something extra to do,” Nall said. “So that's really nice too is that don't have to necessarily do the coaster if you want to do. Just mini golf, we have that separate. You don't have to get like a bundle all together.”

The first few customers were locals who were excited to come try out this deceptively challenging course.

Caleb Fetveit says there were multiple reasons he and his family came on the first day of the mini golf course’s opening.

It's a beautiful day in April, so that's a good enough reason, and then, anything close to home in Lakeside that's new, we love to come check out, come support it,” Fetveit said. “Especially if it's mini golf. We're a big mini golf family if that means anything.”

Unfortunately for Fetveit, he lost on the final hole to his father, but it looks like this will be the first of many mini golf rounds between the two.

“Don't worry, I'm gonna be a master of this course within a few weeks,” Fetviet said. “But yeah, it feels a little rough missing the last hole, but. Yeah, next time he won't be so lucky.

