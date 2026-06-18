POLSON — Eight high schools from Arlee to Hot Springs were invited for a free whitewater rafting experience from Flathead Raft Company in Polson, as the company celebrated recent graduates with an adventure on the lower Flathead River.

"I'm really excited," White said.

(WATCH: Flathead Raft Company sends local high school graduates down the river for free)

Flathead Raft Company sends local high school graduates down the river for free

For Tobias Wilson and Killian White, recent graduates from Ronan High School, the trip came as a surprise and a kickoff to the summer.

"One of my friends just let us know this was going on last night and we hopped together. I'm excited," Wilson said.

General Manager Brett Burns said his passion for the outdoors drives events like this one.

"My love of this career has come from making people happy and showing them something adventurous," Burns said.

Burns said the free trip serves two purposes: giving graduates a memorable send-off while also putting the company's newest guides to work on the river for the first time this season.

"We wanted to do this as a gift for the area but also as a trip to get our new guides out on their first commercial trip this year," Burns said.

The event was made possible in part through a group permit with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes to recreate on the lower Flathead River. Burns said the outing reflects the company's commitment to the people around them.

"We love putting on trips like this for the community. We love our community here and all we want to do is foster a good relationship between ourselves, the tribe and all the locals," Burns said.

While White and Wilson will head to college in the fall, this gesture feels close to home.

"It's really cool that these local businesses sponsor us and let us go on a free trip. It's really awesome," Wilson said.

Flathead Raft Company plans to expand educational opportunities in the future for those interested in whitewater.

