Flathead Valley Community College announces 4 finalists in presidential search

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College has announced 4 finalists in the search for its next president.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 90 candidates following a search process that included 11 candidate interviews.

The search marks a new chapter in FVCC's leadership. Longtime President Jane Karas is retiring at the end of the year after more than 25 years leading the college, making this the college's first presidential search in over a quarter century.

The FVCC Board of Trustees partnered with the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Searches, the executive search division of ACCT, to lead the search process. Together with a Presidential Search Committee appointed by the board, the process began with an online survey of students, faculty and staff and a series of open public forums held April 20th.

The four finalists are:

J. Mark Browning, EdD has served as President and CEO of Blue Mountain Community College since 2021. Browning previously served as Vice President for College Relations at the College of Western Idaho and holds a doctorate in Higher Education and Community College Leadership from Idaho State University.

Daniel R. Czech, PhD serves as Dean of the School of Applied Sciences at the University of Mississippi. Czech previously served as Dean of the College of Health Sciences at Eastern Kentucky University and holds a PhD in Performance Psychology from the University of Tennessee.

Andrew R. Fields, EdD has served as CEO of the University of Idaho Coeur d'Alene since 2022. Fields previously served as Dean of Extended Education at Shasta College and holds an EdD in Educational Administration and Leadership from the University of the Pacific, along with trade credentials in welding technologies.

Deborah Kish Stephan, EdD, JD, MBA has served as Campus President of the Brandon Campus of Hillsborough College since 2021, overseeing more than 17,000 students. Stephan previously served as Vice President of Academic Affairs at Northwest Florida State College and holds a Juris Doctor in Business Law from the University of Florida, along with an EdD and MBA.

Each finalist will visit FVCC's campus the week of Sept. 14 for a series of activities including campus tours and meetings with employees, trustees and community members. A full schedule of on-campus visit events is available online here.

Callie Langohr, chair of the FVCC Board of Trustees and the Presidential Search Committee, said the process has been guided by a commitment to the college and the communities it serves.

"This presidential search has been guided from the beginning by a deep sense of stewardship and responsibility to Flathead Valley Community College and the communities we serve," Langohr said. "We are excited to introduce four outstanding finalists who each possess strong leadership experience and distinct strengths. We look forward to giving our college and community the opportunity to meet them. As we enter this final phase, we are also honoring the remarkable leadership and traditions that have brought FVCC to this moment while embracing the opportunities that lie ahead."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

