EVERGREEN — After a crash changed four girls' lives, the Flathead Valley is once again coming together. In Evergreen, a community fundraiser is helping support their long road to recovery.

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Evergreen Crash Victims Fundraiser

Just before midnight on Sept. 19, an SUV carrying four girls and an 18-year-old man was struck by a pickup truck on Highway 2. The man was not seriously injured, but the girls were. The family tells MTN one of the girls is still hospitalized.

Court documents show prosecutors charged Riley O'Brien, 36, with four felony counts of negligent vehicular assault, one felony count of criminal endangerment, and one misdemeanor count of negligent vehicular assault. O'Brien pleaded not guilty on Nov. 12.

The fundraiser was organized by Madeline Gargasz, who felt a personal connection to the girls.

"Reading about what happened to these girls, and I saw a picture posted on Facebook of them and I realized that one of them was my student, so that gave me all the motivation I needed to actually do the event," Gargasz said.

That personal connection set Gargasz in motion. She visited more than 500 businesses across the valley asking for help. About 50 said yes.

The fundraiser brought together raffles, silent auctions, and a dollar from every donated pint. It turns out, nearly everyone she met already knew these girls.

"I was going out to these various businesses, almost every single person I talked to knew the girls in some way and so it's easy for everyone to come out and support because it's still a small town mindset," Gargasz said.

Patriotic American Brewery owner Matthew Hegstad opened his doors not just as a venue, but as a home base for a community rallying around its own.

"Fortunately we live in such a great place that people are just willing to donate, and help, and volunteer, we have people in here right now they're volunteering, it's just awesome" Hegstad said.

The girls' family declined an interview. But they shared news that offers real hope, the girl still in the hospital is recovering well, and she hopes to be home by Christmas.

To help the affected families, click here.