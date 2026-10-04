COLUMBIA FALLS — A 5-year-old collie mix rescue dog named Rogue has been missing for more than 50 days in the Flathead Valley, and the community that helped her heal is not giving up.

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Flathead Valley rescue dog Rogue missing for more than 50 days as community-wide search effort grows

Rogue and her sister Anna first arrived at the Flathead County Animal Shelter withdrawn and fearful, wanting nothing to do with the world around them.

"They were always just totally withdrawn from the word and it seemed like they were scared of pretty much any other dog, any other person," Casey Corbett said.

After months of patience, Rogue was on her way to a home of her own on Aug. 5 when everything changed.

"Just trying to get her from the car to the house, she just got spooked enough where she got away and wasn't able to be caught and has been on the run ever since," Corbett said.

Corbett refused to let that be the end of her story. He built a search effort from the ground up — with tracking teams, thermal drones and an entire valley keeping watch.

Rogue has been spotted from Columbia Falls to Whitefish, with the most recent sighting at the Grouse Mountain Driving Range.

Volunteer Haylee Johnson has a message for anyone who sees the dog.

"First and foremost, get ahold of us any time of the day, night any of the phone numbers that are listed. The other thing, don't call to her, she doesn't like humans, be a safe spot for her so stay quiet, stay calm, sit there and see if you can get her to come to you just by being a calm presence. At first we didn't want you to approach her but if you have a way to catch her in a humane way, we are asking that you do that," Johnson said.

Corbett has made a promise — not just to Rogue, but to her sister. Anna, who is now in his care. Every day he looks at her and knows he cannot stop.

"I just see this dog and I know a dog just like her is out there somewhere trying to survive and make it on her own. She belongs in a home so it just kind of keeps you motivated to try to get this dog," Corbett said.

Rogue is still wearing her leash and harness.

If you see her, reach out to the search team by calling or texting any of the following numbers: 406-871-4737, 406-224-5056, 406-261-2852, or 406-407-0537.