Flathead Valley unites at Walk to End Alzheimer's with over $33,000 raised for research and a future cure

KALISPELL — An arch marks the start and finish of the Flathead Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's in Kalispell, where participants are working toward another finish line: the day a cure is found for Alzheimer's disease.

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Flathead Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $33,000, nearly reaching its $34,000 fundraising goal

The walk is organized by the Alzheimer's Association, which leads research and awareness efforts around the disease.

"We are doing a lot of research on how we can prevent the disease and hopefully cure it someday," Alzheimer's Association Montana Chapter Development Manager Bethany Koe said.

The Flathead Valley raised $33,000 at the event, with a fundraising goal of $34,000. The Bigfork Senior Center led the effort, raising over $5,000.

Bigfork Senior Center Vice President Liana Orsolini said the decision to participate came naturally.

"It was like, beyond why not. Let's just do it; let's just raise as much money as possible because it will not only help ourselves, our families, but our community," Orsolini said.

The turnout exceeded Koe's expectations.

"It's amazing. Coming together as a community of people who've been affected by the disease is the most important, and maybe they didn't know how many people are like them and who have had this struggle or had this grief, and they can come together and celebrate for the hope for the future," Koe said.