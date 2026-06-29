Flooding in Glacier National Park forces evacuations

Flooding in Glacier National Park on Monday has caused closures and evacuations in the Many Glacier Valley area.

According to park staff, Many Glacier Hotel and Swiftcurrent Motor Inn are both being evacuated. Glenns Lake Head Wilderness Campground, Many Glacier Campground and the Many Glacier Valley are closed to the public.

Dozens of trails are listed as impacted as of Monday afternoon.



Ptarmigan Cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent horse trail cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Pass, Swiftcurrent Motel Cutoff Trail - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Pass, to Granite Park Chalet - CLOSED due to flooding

Cracker Lake, Trailhead at Hotel to Cracker Lake Campground - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding

Saddle Horse Corral - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Grinnell Glacier Trailhead to Swiftcurrent Lake Junction - CLOSED due to flooding

Piegan Pass Cutoff - CLOSED due to flooding

Piegan Pass, From Hotel to Featherplume Falls Jct. - CLOSED due to flooding

South Shore Josephine Lake, Hotel to Oastler Shelter - CLOSED due to flooding

Grinnell Lake Foot, Oastler Shelter to Grinnell Lake - CLOSED due to flooding

Garden Wall, Highline Trail - Grinnell Glacier Overlook - CLOSED due to snow hazards

Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding

Ptarmigan - CLOSED due to flooding

Piegan Pass, From Hotel to Featherplume Falls Jct. - CLOSED due to flooding

South Shore Josephine Lake, Hotel to Oastler Shelter - CLOSED due to flooding

Rising Sun - CLOSED due to bear activity

Grinnell Lake Horse - CLOSED due to flooding

Hidden Lake, Hidden Lake Overlook to Hidden Lake - POSTED for Bear Frequenting

Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding

Highline, Logan Pass - Granite Park Chalet - CLOSED due to snow hazards

Swiftcurrent Pass, Campstore parking lot to Swiftcurrent Pass - CLOSED due to flooding

Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Viewpoint section 2 - CLOSED due to snow hazards

Grinnell Glacier, Josephine to Grinnell Glacier Viewpoint section 3 - CLOSED due to snow hazards

Baring Falls (Siyeh Pass), Sunrift Gorge - Sun Point Nature Trail - CLOSED due to bear activity

Sun Pt to SM Falls Jct - CLOSED due to bear activity

Swiftcurrent Lake Loop, Loop around the Swiftcurrent Lake - CLOSED due to flooding

Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Overlook - CLOSED due to bear activity

Grinnell Glacier Spur Trail - CLOSED due to bear activity

North Shore Lake Josephine - CLOSED due to bear activity

Grinnell Glacier, Josephine Lake to Glacier Viewpoint - CLOSED due to bear activity

Josephine Walk - CLOSED due to flooding

Iceberg Trail, Iceberg Lake Trailhead spur trail - CLOSED due to flooding

Highline, Logan Pass - Grinnell Glacier Overlook Jct - CLOSED due to snow hazards

Swiftcurrent Pass, Swiftcurrent horse loading spur trail - CLOSED due to flooding

Cracker Lake, Trailhead at Hotel to Cracker Lake Campground - CLOSED due to flooding

Swiftcurrent Pass, Campstore parking lot to Swiftcurrent Pass - closed due to flooding



For a full list of impacted areas, visit here.

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

