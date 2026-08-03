Forest Service air tanker base plays key role during Montana fire season

HELENA — As wildfire season intensifies across the West, the Helena U.S. Forest Service Air Tanker Base plays a critical role in getting firefighting aircraft into the air quickly.

Watch the full video below:

Forest Service Tanker Base by the numbers

The facility accommodates everything from single-engine air tankers (SEATS) and helicopters with buckets to very large air tankers better known as VLATs, like the DC-10.

Last year, the tanker base opened early on June 15 and conducted operations through mid-September. This year, operations began on July 1.

Tom Buchanan

Key pieces of the base are high-capacity pumps and off-load tanks to reload large aircraft in under 30 minutes.

According to the Forest Service, as of Aug. 3, last year, over 62,000 gallons of retardant were used at the facility and as of Aug. 3 this year, we are seeing almost four times that, with just over 232,000 gallons of retardant dropped so far.

MTN News

The aircraft at the base serve Montana and the surrounding area. In 2025, the air tankers went to 33 fires, and this year they have serviced 10 unique fires located right here in the Treasure State, as well as Washington, Idaho and Wyoming.

Aircraft have responded to the Elder 1, Skillet, and Ant Park fires in Montana, to name a few, and the Old Trails fire burning near Spokane.