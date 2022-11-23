Forest Service rejects current Holland Lake Lodge expansion plan

MISSOULA — U.S. Forest Service officials have rejected POWDR's proposal for the expansion at Holland Lake Lodge. They cite inaccuracies between the master development plan and the proposed plan.

Tammy MacKenzie, the public information officer for the Flathead National Forest, told MTN the plan to expand the lodge at the base of the Swan Mountain Range was bigger than what was originally asked for.

POWDR, an adventure lifestyle company out of Park City, Utah, was hoping to expand the lodge under its existing 15-acre special use permit. Their original master development plan was submitted to the Forest Service in April.

The Flathead National Forest announced the plan and opened public comment on the project on September 1, 2022. With the rejection of the proposal, Mackenzie said it was a "reset to the process" meaning a new proposal would have to be screened and shared with the public, all over again.

Leaders behind the project released a statement on their website, the Future for Holland Lake Lodge, saying in part:

"We plan to resubmit our plan for future investment and infrastructure improvements at Holland Lake Lodge. We remain steadfast and optimistic to fulfill the vision for Holland Lake Lodge that many Montana residents and other Americans support."

The Forest Service expects to release an official statement on the rejection sometime next week.