Former Columbia Falls therapist faces up to 100 years in prison after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges

KALISPELL — Scott Thomas McFarlane, a licensed clinical social worker and therapist from Columbia Falls, pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual abuse of children and 2 counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Flathead County District Court in Kalispell.

McFarlane faces up to 100 years in prison and a $50,000 fine on the sex abuse charges. His trial term is scheduled to begin in March.

MTN News Scott Thomas McFarlane appears in Flathead County District Court in Kalispell. The Columbia Falls therapist pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of sexual abuse of children and 2 counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs. He faces up to 100 years in prison.

Court documents state McFarlane worked with clients of all ages — including children as young as 6.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation served McFarlane with a search warrant on Sept. 2 as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse material.

Investigators found several weapons around McFarlane's home, according to court documents. Investigators also searched several electronic devices as well as a computer found in a bedroom.

Court documents state the computer contained approximately 3,000 videos of child sexual abuse material, including many videos of children under the age of 12.

Agents reportedly also found two small bags of powdery substances that were later confirmed to contain MDMA — or ecstasy — and ketamine.