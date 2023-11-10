Forum to address helping homeless women and children in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Incarnation will host a discussion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, focused on addressing the issue of unhoused women and children in Great Falls.

The event will be moderated by former County Commissioner Don Ryan.

Five panelists from various organizations will be present to discuss and share their ideas and take comment from the public.

The five panelists will be Deb Kottel of St. Vincent de Paul; Sandi Filipowicz of YWCA Great Falls; Morgan Bourbeau of the Great Falls Rescue Mission; Julie Prigmore of Many Rivers Whole Health; and Ryan Hart, associated with Great Falls Public Schools.

Rehabilitation programs, mental health, and housing opportunities are likely to sit at the forefront of most discussions.

“Women have to believe they're worthy. So many women who become homeless and engage in these types of behaviors sort of believe they're not worthy to live any better, that they're not worthy to survive,” says Deb Kottel.

The discussion is meant to act as a community forum and is open to the public. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Episcopal Church at 600 Third Avenue North.