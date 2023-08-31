Franklin to the Host second annual block party

MISSOULA — Franklin to the Fort held its second annual Block Party at Franklin Park.

The neighborhood borders South Third Street West up Russell Street to behind the mall it also includes a section of Reserve. But even with all that space as well as Missoula's largest population, there are 22 miles of missing sidewalks.

Plus, many blocks are impacted by explosive infill. So while Wednesday's block party included lawn games for families and dinner and dessert items, it also had tables with information on how neighbors can get more involved.

Susan Mason the event’s organizer Susan Mason explains why the neighborhood needs a little help.

“We’re one of the neighborhoods that is kind of… that needs a little help we don’t have all the sidewalks and the lighting, and the as some of the other neighborhoods in town do so we’re just trying to make it a better more family oriented neighborhood to live in and I think the neighborhood group helps with that. Bringing people together that do good things for the neighborhood.”

For more information on how to get involved with Franklin Fort Neighbors in Action visit https://www.facebook.com/F2FNeighbors/