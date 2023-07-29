Frenchtown hosts its first Frenchtown Days

FRENCHTOWN — Frenchtown hosted its first annual Frenchtown Days event today. The day was packed with live music, competitions, vendors and even a puppy parade for dogs without homes.

But some Frenchtown residents used this day to help a family in need whose house burned down on Thursday.

“So we’re trying to replace some clothing and some shoes and get school supplies and cash donations because they have to completely start over with their house.”

Samantha Brant said when talking about Nick and Hickory Monreal after they lost their home.

Brant went on to explain how people in Frenchtown help those in need.

Frenchtown’s an amazing community when somebody in the community needs something the entire town shows up and we do what it takes to make sure those people have everything that they need.

You can donate to the Monreals at https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-the-monreal-family?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer