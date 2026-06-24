POLSON, MT — Friends of the Children of Western Montana is closing in on its goal of securing a permanent clubhouse in Ronan that would allow the nonprofit to expand its mentoring program for native youth in Lake County.

(WATCH: Friends of the Children in Western Montana works to expand mentoring program)

Friends of the Children in Western Montana works to expand mentoring program

The Polson-based organization pairs native youth with long-term mentors, called "friends," who commit 12 years of their lives to the children they serve. It currently has the capacity to serve 32 youth, but demand is far outpacing that number.

During the most recent enrollment period, more than 80 youth were referred by local schools. Only 16 spots were available.

The nonprofit says it does not currently have the funds or space to serve more children. It has less than $200,000 left to raise to secure a permanent clubhouse.

Lynell Rose, a professional mentor with the organization, described the impact the program has on the children it serves.

"They can go home and let their parents or guardians know that this was an amazing day with Lynell and I want to see her again," Rose said.

Rose said the bonds formed through the program create a sense of safety for the children.

"Knowing I created that bond with them is great to hear, it's great to know that the children feel safe," Rose said.

Darian DeLaurenti, a family engagement specialist with Friends of the Children, said the work is designed to disrupt cycles of trauma and poverty in native youth. The new clubhouse would provide space for long-term mentoring, academic support, cultural programming, and community connection.

DeLaurenti said the unmet need weighs on staff.

"Having people ask wondering if they can get their children enrolled, it's really disheartening to tell them sorry nope, we're not taking anymore or we need more space," DeLaurenti said.

DeLaurenti said the benefits of the program extend well beyond the children themselves.

"Anything that we can do to mitigate those struggles is so beneficial," DeLaurenti said. "Not just in the kids but for families as well and it kind of spreads out like a butterfly effect for the community."

Rose said the consistency of the program is central to its mission.

"They can trust us and know that we're going to be there for them," Rose said.

Friends of the Children hopes to be in the new Ronan space by early fall. For more information or to donate, visit their website. Click here.

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