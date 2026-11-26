MISSOULA — While grain elevators across Montana are disappearing, crumbling, even being demolished, the Ceretana on Missoula's Westside has found a second life as an art and business hub.

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From grain elevator to art hub: Missoula's prairie skyscraper has a new lease on life

The massive Ceretana Feeds elevator has towered over Missoula's Westside since 1929, and there's a reason this prairie skyscraper was built to last. Its walls are made of "cribbed lumber" — thick layers of wood interlocked to withstand the enormous pressure of stored grain.

"The boards are fully laid horizontally, and so instead of a more skeleton frame that's filled in with walls, the boards themselves are the walls," explained Akhi Boehmler, a Missoula business owner. "And they're laid together in a bit of a Lincoln-log fashion at the corners, and it makes them incredibly resilient."

And owners have capitalized on that resilience. Instead of forcing demolition after it was no longer used to transfer grain by train, they eventually converted the complex to commercial offices and businesses.

Samuel Fowler runs Supersonic Computer Repair there.

MTN NEWS "It's awesome; I get comments on it all the time," he shared with MTN. "People coming through, and they're like, 'We can't believe there are computer places here and all types of different businesses,' and they're surprised that it's really nice that it's repurposed and useful."

"It's awesome; I get comments on it all the time," he shared with MTN. "People coming through, and they're like, 'We can't believe there are computer places here and all types of different businesses,' and they're surprised that it's really nice that it's repurposed and useful."

The elevator today is now a creative hub for artist studios, wellness practitioners and tradespeople. Even residential apartments are in the mix.

And perhaps nowhere is that idea of reuse more fitting than at "Giving Art to Missoula" or GAM. Boehmler and his wife Amber Kurzenbaum love the space for their reuse art store.

Amber says it gives used art supplies a second chance — inside a building that got one, too.

MTN NEWS "I think that it's awesome; any time you can use something in an unconventional way by reusing or repairing, that's kind of our future," Kurzenbaum said. "So I think that it's awesome that Missoula gets to do that with ours."

"I think that it's awesome; any time you can use something in an unconventional way by reusing or repairing, that's kind of our future," Kurzenbaum said. "So I think that it's awesome that Missoula gets to do that with ours."

And so, a one-hundred-year-old structure has stood the test of time, but it's by no means just standing. It's become a treasure trove of activity.

