GREAT FALLS — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is trying to raise awareness about pandemic scams and hosted a news conference Wednesday to discuss what was being seen in Montana and across the country.

"These scams have cost consumers almost $380 million,” said Chuck Harwood, director of the FTC Northwest Regional Office.

Harwood was frank when describing the impact of pandemic scams, saying that scammers follow the headlines.

"In the past year, they've updated their schemes repeatedly to take advantage of our pandemic needs and worries."

Among the most recent scams are people using bogus websites that look like government unemployment insurance benefits sites, and trying to trick people into thinking they’re applying for UI benefits; people claiming that they can expedite - or even increase - your federal stimulus payment; and people peddling bogus "vaccines."

Harwood was part of a group of FTC, legal, law enforcement. and organization representatives who spent about an hour and a half discussing how to spot scams, what to do if you think you've been scammed, and what's being done to combat scams.

"We've heard of some COVID-19 related (scams), like an iteration of a grandparent scam,” said Chuck Munson, an assistant attorney general in the Consumer Protection Division of the Montana Department of Justice. "I believe we've gotten reports of vaccination-related scams, like texts coming through."

While pandemic scams have been reported, he said there didn't seem to have been a lot.

Regardless, speakers -- including Billings Police detective Brett Lapham -- emphasized the importance of educating people about scams in general.

"Unfortunately, this happened in February,” Lapham said, referring to a recent scam.

He shared the story of an elderly husband and wife who went out during a snowstorm in February to withdraw money for what was later determined to be an elder scam. On the way, the couple crashed.

"Both individuals were trapped in the car and had to be extricated by the fire department. Unfortunately, her husband passed away,” Lapham said.

From the FTC website :

Learn how to tell the difference between a real contact tracer and a scammer. Legitimate tracers need health information, not money or personal financial information.