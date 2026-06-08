KALISPELL — As part of the Montana Wildfire and Smoke Ready Week, six organizations from Western Montana are sponsoring free-to-attend public forums in Kalispell and Missoula to inform the public about the potential dangers of the upcoming fire season.

Derek Joseph reports - watch the video here:

FVCC and Missoula Public Library will host public wildfire forums

With warmer temperatures throughout the winter and a low snowpack, Adam de Yong from Climate Smart Glacier Country says this summer could be setting up for prime wildfire conditions.

He says the expert panelists at the conferences, ranging from meteorologists to climate experts, will help prepare those who attend for the hazardous conditions fire season may bring.

“It's going to give folks a better understanding of kind of what we can expect moving into this season,” de Yong said. “Whether we're going to have a big wildfire year or whether we're going to get a lot of smoke from other areas around us, so that helps you prepare for whether it's summer plans or whether it's, you know, stocking up on HEPA filters so that you can make sure you've got clean air for your family.”

The event will be held Tuesday, June 9, at 6:00 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library Cooper rooms and Flathead Valley Community College, Arts and Technology Room 139.

The forum can also be attended virtually by registering at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CAwkL532T0-VIdD_nh7XDg#/registration

The sponsors include the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, Climate Smart Glacier Country, Climate Smart Missoula, Fire Safe Flathead, the Climate Smart Office, and Missoula Public Health.

