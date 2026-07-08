ST. IGNATIUS, MT — What started as one couple's vision has been bringing the St. Ignatius community together for over 40 years, and this Friday, the Good Old Days festival kicks off once again.

(WATCH: Good Old Days brings St. Ignatius community together for over 40 years)

Good Old Days brings St. Ignatius community together for over 40 years

Frank Garipy and Stuart Morton, members of the St. Ignatius Chamber of Commerce, cherish this time of year. As long-time residents, they've watched Good Old Days become a cornerstone of community life.

"St. Ignatius has been my heart my whole life," Garipy said.

Good Old Days started in the early 1980s when local couple Steve and Sandy Rose wanted to create something special for their small town. The community embraced their vision and has carried on the tradition ever since.

"They thought we should have our own community event, and it's just evolved from there," Garipy said.

Over the decades, the fun-filled weekend has grown significantly, now drawing hundreds of visitors.

"The favorite thing is just family coming back," Morton said.

The celebration features live music, dog races, and what organizers call the biggest parade in Lake County, complete with a beloved fire hose send-off where firefighters spray down the crowd at the parade's end.

Candy Faroni, another community member, spoke to the event's importance for a town where everyone knows each other.

"I think it is so important because we are such a small town. Everybody knows everybody, and it's fun to just get together as a small town and celebrate that," Faroni said.

Local businesses rally to support the event by providing discounted prices. Morton says organizers try to keep everything affordable for families.

"We spend a lot of money doing this, and everything is inexpensive or free," Morton said.

The town of St. Ignatius would like to thank the generous donors who have worked to make the festival possible.

For this tight-knit community, Good Old Days is about more than just a weekend — it's about celebrating the town that connects them.

"My heart and soul is in this town," Garipy said.

