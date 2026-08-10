KALISPELL — Heavy smoke has been impacting many areas of Northwest Montana, including the Northwest Montana Fair.

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'Good to go': Northwest Montana fair set to continue as planned despite unhealthy air

With Sunday’s horse show canceled, it left some people in the area curious about the state of other shows and concerts happening throughout the week.

Despite all the smoke, Fairgrounds manager Sam Nunnally says all remaining shows and the carnival are set to continue on schedule barring any major changes.

“Really, we rely on the entertainers and the rodeo and everybody to say, hey, we're good to go,” Nunnally said. “We're gonna go, and I talked with our stock contractor this morning, and he said, as long as the arena isn't on fire, we're going to rodeo.”

Although the fair is still happening the rest of the week, Nunnally and fair staff advise anyone who comes to be mindful of the unhealthy air quality.

"We do ask people that when they come here because it is smoky, it is, there's a lot of smoke in the air. Take your time,” Nunnally said. “Enjoy what's here. Don't rush, we're having a fun time. Come and enjoy.”

The Northwest Montana fair will run through Sunday, Aug. 16.

