Governor Gianforte speaks at Missoula County Detention Facility

MISSOULA — Governor Greg Gianforte was in Missoula Tuesday to highlight Montana's HEART Grant Program.

“After decades of applying band-aids to behavioral health to our broken system and just kicking the can down the road we’re making a commitment to a generational investment in helping Montanans become healthier."

Governor Gianforte said when speaking on the grant.

The HEART Grant provides funds to expand mental health services and treatment programs. The grant helped expand mental health services to Missoula County detention center inmates, which Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says is needed.

“I think that the biggest thing is that we’re just seeing more, we’re seeing more people that are in crisis and therefore we need more therapists, the care coordinator comes into play, and so we can provide more services whether it’s in our facility or whether it’s outside once they’ve been released.”

The HEART grant helped provide multiple services to Missoula County inmates from individual and group therapy to diagnostic interviews, and more.

Alyse Last Star, the facility's mental health counselor, says the biggest impact has been in care coordination given to inmates who are released.

“Knowing that this individual needs a specific need, and connecting that individual to that so that has been, I think the biggest win for us is having that training.” Last Star said. “ having that care coordinator and having that ability to support her in her role.”

Passed by the 2021 Legislature, the HEART fund invests millions of dollars statewide. Missoula County received $500,000 and Last Star says the impact is obvious.

“This is a very life-changing and scary situation for a lot of people and ensuring that they have the support and the stability to be successful is huge.”

Care provided by the Missoula County Detention Facility is available to all inmates.