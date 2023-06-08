Grand Teton officials seek information on visitors who harassed bison calf

Officials at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming are asking the public for information about two men it said were seen approaching and touching a bison calf on Sunday.

The incident reportedly happened at the southern end of Elk Ranch Flats.

Park officials are asking anyone who may have been in the area on Sunday afternoon and has information that could help in the investigation, or if you know who these individuals are, to call the park Tip Line at 307-739-3367.

Anyone who sees harassment of wildlife happening in the park may also call the Teton Interagency Dispatch Center at 307-739-3301 to report the incident.

"Interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring," park officials said in a Facebook post. "In this case, fortunately, the calf was successfully reunited with its herd, but often these interactions result in euthanizing the animal. Approaching wildlife can drastically affect their well-being and survival."

Yellowstone National Park officials recently put out a plea to the public to protect wildlife inside the park after several incidents, including the death of a bison calf that was pulled out of a river. In another incident, an elk calf was placed inside a vehicle and taken to a police station outside the park where the animal ran off.



Grand Teton National Park issued these safety guidelines for park visitors:

