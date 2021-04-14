Granite Pharmacy to hold vaccine clinics for MCPS students 16+

MISSOULA — Earlier this month, Missoula County Public Schools completed over 1,000 vaccinations of staff members, bus drivers, and child care workers with the help of Granite Pharmacy.

Now, the focus shifts to the students.

Starting Tuesday, Granite Pharmacy will once again lend a hand in hosting vaccine clinics at each of the high schools.

Those clinics will be held before school for students age 16 and up.

Pfizer, which is the only current vaccine approved for people age 16 and older, will be the vaccine distributed at these student clinics.

MCPS high school students received an email from school administrators about these clinics Tuesday evening -- so if you have a student needing a vaccine, make sure to check those messages for more details.

