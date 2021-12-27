Great Falls house "uninhabitable" after overnight fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 5012 3rd Avenue South late Sunday night, and found a fully-involved garage on fire with flames extending into the house.

GFFR said in a news release that due to intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called by the incident commander.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes from the first arriving engine company.

Due to the amount of fire extension, crews remained at the scene until early Monday morning overhauling the residence.

The house has been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross has been activated to assist the family.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

We will update you if we get more information, including how you may be able to help the family.



(UPDATE) Brad Martin has created a GoFundMe account to help the family:

Late last night Matt and Martha’s home caught fire and appears to be a total loss. Fortunately everyone got out safe including their new puppy Copper. They have a long arduous road ahead of them. I would like to collect some funds to help them get started on their road to rebuilding, as they lost everything, including cars and wallets in the fire. They got out with the clothes on their backs. Let’s all pitch in a little and help them get started.