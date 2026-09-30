Hanson's Hardware fundraises for teenagers critically injured in Evergreen collision

COLUMBIA FALLS — Four teenage girls continue their road to recovery after a collision earlier this month in Flathead County left all four girls with life-threatening injuries.

WATCH: Community raises money for families after Highway 2 crash

Columbia Falls community raises money for families of teens injured in Highway 2 crash

The Montana Highway Patrol reports that on September 19, a Dodge pickup traveling east on Highway 2 in Evergreen crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic, colliding with a Nissan SUV that carried four teenage girls.

All four girls were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two were transferred out of state for medical care.

“I’ve got four daughters, all of them pretty close to the age range of these girls,” said Hanson’s Hardware Manager Seth Hanson.

“You know we’ve always tried to make it our mission to be part of the community and help out where we can,” added Hanson.

Hanson's Hardware in Columbia Falls is accepting donations that will go directly to the impacted families to cover ongoing medical bills.

“We wanted to give people an option if they don’t want to use GoFundMe, they don’t want to get involved with the internet, they just want to do cash, they don’t have access to a card or something like that, you know, just another option to take some of this burden off these families,” said Hanson.

Hanson said the community support has been uplifting, with more than $3,500 donated in the first four days.

He said donations have come in all different sizes, including a little kid offering up his allowance money.

“He donated $23 of his allowance; that was his money he had been saving up, and his reasoning was they need it more than I do,” said Hanson.

Hanson said people can also round up purchases at the store for donations, and cards can also be accepted.

“If you give people a way to help, they’re going to step up, and they’re going to help their neighbors, not just Columbia Falls, but the valley in general. We take care of our own, and we help each other out when these horrible things happen,” said Hanson.

The Montana Highway Patrol tells MTN News that the crash is still under investigation.

MTN News asked if drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash for the driver of the Dodge pickup. MHP did not release that information.

The Flathead County Attorney’s Office responded to MTN News and said they are currently reviewing information submitted by multiple law enforcement agencies to determine if charges are appropriate.

More information on fundraisers and ways to support the girls and their families can be found on the "My Girls" Facebook Page.