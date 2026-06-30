RONAN, MT — Heavy rainfall this week has caused creeks in the Mission Valley to overflow their banks, leaving some residents dealing with the aftermath.

Heather Roan Robbins lives just off North Crow Creek near Ronan. While the creek has flooded before, this week's heavy rainfall proved to be too much for the bridge that provides access to her home.

(WATCH: Heavy rainfall floods Mission Valley creeks, leaves Ronan resident cut off from home)

Heavy rainfall floods Mission Valley creeks, leaves Ronan resident cut off from home

"Normally this is a little bitty creek that goes underneath our bridge. After the rainfall, we woke up to a roar and ran down here, and the water was overflowing that wall," Roan Robbins said.

Since then, the flooding has caused further damage to the surrounding area.

"Since then, it washed away even more and undermined the whole front. The bridge itself is okay, but the whole bank has shifted back. It's going to need a lot of work to fix," Roan Robbins said.

The damage has left Roan Robbins and her partner without direct access to their home.

"Luckily we have a neighbor that lets us cut through their field, or we would be trapped here," Roan Robbins said.

Without flood insurance, the repairs will be an out-of-pocket expense for Roan Robbins and her partner. The ongoing moisture issues have forced them to repair the bridge multiple times.

"This is going to take a lot of work. Thank goodness we have a tractor, but it is going to be a lot of work," Roan Robbins said.

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