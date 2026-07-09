Highway 93 resurfacing project between Arlee and Ravalli causes delays of up to an hour

RAVALLI, MT — Montana Department of Transportation crews began resurfacing a long-awaited stretch of Highway 93 between Arlee and Ravalli Thursday, causing wait times of up to an hour — and sometimes longer.

(WATCH: Highway 93 resurfacing between Arlee and Ravalli causes significant delays)

Highway 93 resurfacing between Arlee and Ravalli causes significant delays

The seven-mile project runs through a canyon with a narrow pathway, forcing single-lane traffic control and creating bumper-to-bumper backups along the route.

Luke Francis, project delivery engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation, said the stretch sees over 8,500 commuters daily — and even more during summer months.

"This project is particularly challenging because in this curve section behind me, there's nowhere to reroute traffic. So we're forced to use single-lane traffic control to keep one lane open while we work," Francis said.

Francis said summer construction is vital because the oil and asphalt used to resurface the highway can only set properly in higher temperatures.

Wait times can exceed an hour during peak periods. Crews expect to finish by next week and ask commuters to plan accordingly and be patient during delays.

The $492,000 project is federally funded and extends from north of White Coyote Road at mile marker 20 to Holt Street at mile marker 26.7.

For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit MDT 511 Travel Info.

The public can contact MDT at 406-523-5800 or mdtprojectpi@mt.gov with questions or comments.

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