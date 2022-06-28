Hiker injured in Wyoming grizzly bear attack

CODY, Wyo. - A man was injured by a grizzly bear Monday while hiking the high country west of Meeteetse.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department said in a press release the Park County Sheriff's Office was notified that a man was injured by a bear while hiking Francs Peak. The man was flown by helicopter to a Billings hospital where he is receiving treatment, the press release states.

State and federal wildlife officials were continuing to investigate the attack on Tuesday, according to the press release.

"Based on the initial investigation, this appears to be a surprise encounter between the individual and a grizzly bear," the press release states. "The man, an experienced out-of-state recreationist, was hiking at high elevation when he encountered the bear at close range. The encounter happened too suddenly for him to deploy the bear spray he was carrying."

Wildlife officials said they have no management action plans for the bear at this time, but will monitor bear activity in the area "and will make management decisions in the best interest of public safety."

Authorities did not release the man's name, the severity of his injuries, or other details of the incident, including if he was hiking alone at the time of the encounter with the bear.

