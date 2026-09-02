Home lost in early morning Kalispell fire

KALISPELL — A home is fully lost after an early morning house fire in Kalispell on Wednesday.

Kalispell Fire Chief Jay Hagen said firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on Eider Drive in Kalispell at 4:57 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2026.

Chief Hagen said two people living in the home were able to escape without injury with four of their pets.

Two pets sadly did not make it.

Chief Hagen said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

South Kalispell Fire Department, Smith Valley Fire Department, and Evergreen Fire Department assisted firefighting efforts.