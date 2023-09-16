Home ReSource Hosts 19th annual Spontaneous Construction

MISSOULA — A lot of things around your house may look like junk but the people at Spontaneous Construction (Spon Con) can use it to make something incredible.

For the past 19 years, Home ReSource has reused and recycled materials that have been donated by Missoulians and hosted Spon Con. In this event, builders in the area can show off their creative talents with items given to the business. The executive director of Home ReSource Kelli Hess explained the logistics of the event.

“We have over 20 teams that are here building creations out of only materials (reused materials) out of our store and so it’s amazing they have all day from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to make the most amazing creations that then we will auction off at our annual benefit auction.”

One of Spon Con’s creators and participants Lauren Varney says he has seen the event evolve over the years and follow a few central ideas.

“It’s art and it’s like an expression and it’s spontaneous and it’s fun and people have built so many great things that certainly ended up languished in some people’s yard but they loved it and some things that are functional that people loved and just art and some really interesting and creative things.”

Although there is a competition aspect to Spon Con Varney shared there are important lessons that can be learned from participating or watching people work with recycled materials.

“We need to quit throwing things away I mean this is just tons of stuff that we should be reusing, figuring out how to be reused, instead of like clicking on something on Amazon and having it show up tomorrow.”

The items built at this event will be auctioned off Firday October 13 at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.