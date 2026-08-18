Hoot-owl fishing restrictions lifted on select streams in western and southwest Montana

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is lifting hoot-owl fishing restrictions on several streams in western and southwest Montana as water temperatures decrease.

The following streams in Region 2 are affected:

The upper Clark Fork River from the confluence of Warm Springs Creek and Silver Bow Creek to the confluence with the Blackfoot River

The lower Bitterroot River from Veteran's Bridge in Hamilton to the confluence with the Clark Fork River

Silver Bow Creek from the confluence with Blacktail Creek at Montana Street in Butte to the mouth of Warm Springs Creek at the Gas City Road Bridge

The following streams in Region 3 are affected:

Big Hole River from the confluence with the North Fork of the Big Hole River to Tony Schoonen FAS (Notch)

East Gallatin River

Shields River from the bridge upstream of Wilsall between Jordan Bench and Pinkerton roads to Brackett Creek Road

Drought closures on the Big Hole River upstream of the North Fork and downstream of Tony Schoonen to the confluence with the Beaverhead River will remain in place. Hoot-owl restrictions on the Shields River also remain in place downstream to the confluence with the Yellowstone River.

Hoot-owl restrictions prohibit fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. They are designed to prevent excessive mortality from angling when water temperatures are warm. Full closures prohibit angling for the entire day.

Water conservation efforts continue to be important to Montana's fisheries. FWP staff are working with irrigators and other partners to improve flows and other instream conditions where possible.

Anglers can reduce stress on fish at all times of the year by getting fish to the net or in hand quickly, keeping them in the water, and reviving them prior to releasing them back into the river.

To view drought-related fishing restrictions and closures that remain in effect, click here.

