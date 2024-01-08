Horse Sense Healing aims to support mental wellness in Montana

HELENA — There is no riding at Horse Sense Healing which aims to support wellness while staying grounded.

The business was previously located in Flathead County, but Brenda Westwood relocated to Helena in November.

“What we do is we set up experiments so that a person can bring to closure something that they couldn’t have closure about.”

These experiments are from the Equine Gestalt Coaching Method, which Westwood has been doing for the past ten years.

Over the last decade, she has worked with hundreds of students, some of whom have been skeptical initially, but Westwood says she has seen the transformation.

“[One student said] I don’t know if this is gonna work, I don’t know if this is gonna work. He got back, and the distraction thing that was like an obsession is gone,” she said.

So, why are clients not allowed to ride the horses?

“They’re partners with us, so they have such in-tune awareness. I call it horse sense; a lot of people know about horse sense," Westwood said. "Their senses are way beyond the five senses, so they can read our energy, and they want us to be in joy.”

The business works with Colorado nonprofit Hope Through Horses, which provides scholarships to students and clients of equine gestalt.

Horse Sense Healing offers one-on-one, group, and youth sessions. Free 30-minute sessions are available to those who are curious.

Learn more about Horse Sense Healing at https://www.horsesensehealing.com/.