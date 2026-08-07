As fire crews continue battling the Skillet Fire west of Olney, fire agencies in northwest Montana remain on high alert responding to multiple human-caused starts this week.

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Hot and dry weather leads to dangerous fire conditions across northwest Montana

Fire conditions in Flathead County are currently “Very High” and restrictions will likely come in place soon, according to Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute.

Chute said crews have responded to multiple human-caused starts this week.

“Luckily we’ve been able to grab them all, get them contained, put them out very small. It’s one of those things if it happens at the wrong place at the wrong time of day, if the winds blowing or direct sun is on it, it definitely makes it much harder to control,” said Chute.

Chute said resources on the national level are stretched thin.

If another big fire breaks out in Flathead County, it will be hard to find outside help.

“It’s probably the most extreme fire season nationally we’ve had in quite a few years,” added Chute.

Chute said simple reminders like not parking in tall grass, making sure your chains don’t drag and properly disposing of cigarettes can go a long way in limiting new fire starts.

“All those little type of things, even if you’re mowing, raise the deck a little more so you don’t have a chance of hitting a rock and having a spark.”

Chute said now is the time for homeowners to mitigate potential fire fuels on their property by clearing downed timber and mowing tall grass.

He said the devastating fires that hit Spokane show just how fast a blaze can rip through neighborhoods.

“That burned right into a town. When Mother Nature has her way, it’s a pretty powerful thing, but we do have things we can do to mitigate and to limit that,” said Chute.

Chute expects fire season to last well into September.

“There’s always been fire on the landscape. Here, you can look at the fire history maps, where there were old fires. there’s a lot of homes now,” said Chute.