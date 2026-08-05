Skillet Fire grows to 2,700 acres west of Olney as crews battle 0% containment blaze

OLNEY — A lightning-caused wildfire burning in the Tally Ranger District, approximately 15 miles west of Olney has grown to 2,700 acres with 0% containment as of Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.

The Skillet Fire ignited July 29, 2026. Updated aerial flights and improved mapping confirmed the current fire size. More than 360 personnel are assigned to the fire.

Ground crews, supported by coordinated aerial water-drop operations, have worked steadily to slow fire growth. On Tuesday, a structure group wrapped the Elk Mountain Lookout to protect it if fire reaches that area.

Firefighters are expanding divisions Wednesday to put more crews on the ground. As conditions allow, crews will conduct a burnout operation in the Twin Meadows area. Crews are also working to create fireline that ties into the East Fork Fire burn scar to the north, while continuing to build line in the Alder Creek, Martin Creek, and Robertson Creek areas to secure the southern and eastern fire perimeter.

Weather and fire behavior

Conditions are expected to become warmer and drier with elevated winds. Overnight inversions are creating poor recovery conditions. Temperatures and wind speeds are forecast to continue rising through the week. South-facing slopes remain the most active areas of the fire.

Smoke impacts

Moderate to heavy smoke impacts are expected to continue affecting local communities. Local smoke information and forecasts are available at deq.mt.gov/air/Programs/smokeforecasts.

Evacuations and closures

The Flathead County Sheriff has issued an Evacuation Order for the Good Creek and Alder Creek areas. Current weather conditions and fire behavior present a threat to those areas. For questions regarding the Evacuation Order, call the Sheriff's Information Line at 406-758-2111.

Residents can sign up for Flathead County Emergency Alerts at flatheadcounty.genasys.com/portal/en/register.

The Flathead and Kootenai National Forests have issued an area closure for public and firefighter safety due to fire activity. The closure includes roads, trailheads, trails, day use areas, and campgrounds. The full closure order is available at fs.usda.gov/r01/flathead/alerts.

A Temporary Flight Restriction is also in place to allow aviation resources to operate safely in the area.

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