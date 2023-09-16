House fire in Victor caused by barbecue

VICTOR — On Friday around 9:00 p.m. a house fire broke out in Victor which started from an unattended barbecue.

First responders from the Pinesdale, Corvallis and Victor Fire Departments quickly put out the fire which burned up to the second floor of the house.

No one was injured during the fire and the owners of the home have been getting help from their friends and neighbors to help begin moving forward.

One of the owners Carolyn Kenngott expressed her appreciation for the help she has received.

“It’s not a complete disaster we were able to save a lot of precious things which was really important and our important papers and so that was really good and then our friends too have shown up to help us pack up dishes and things like that so that’s been wonderful. I can’t say enough about everyone’s help its been very very uplifting.”

Carolyn is also thankful for the quick response of the first responders on the scene.

