How to see the rare 'green' comet before it passes for another 50,000 years

A green comet passed by Earth 50,000 years ago and will pass by again and will be visible in the night skies.

Now, if you haven't heard about the green ball in the sky passing by Earth don't worry, it's not aliens — and we're not in danger.

It's a comet continuing its very long trip around the Sun.

The Montana Learning Center is home to the largest public-use telescope in the state.

Executive Director Ryan Hannahoe says the comet orbits the sun around every 50,000 years and if you want to see the comet, now's the time.

"It's visible by binoculars. And if you look to the northeastern part of the sky and you look between the big dipper and the little dipper and go south towards Arcturus, it'll be right there visually with binoculars," said Hannahoe.

The closest the comet will be to Earth is at the end of January.

"January 31st, you know, we hope that this comet is very visible with the unaided eye. Now you have to use binoculars. And so at that point, it would be easily spotted," said Hannahoe.

One question that has been flying around is, why does it look green?

"When objects are further away, they're more redshifted. So it appears redder when they get closer. It's more bluer. And so you're between that right now and you're seeing a lot more green. So as it gets closer to us, it'll be, you know, more bluer than it is green, but it appears green in the sky," said Hannahoe.

One thing Hannahoe says is when looking for the comet, Montana is a great place to be.

"The great thing about being in Montana is we've got dark skies relatively quickly. So, you know, ten, 15 minutes, you're out of town right now. You can see your binoculars towards the end of the month," said Hannahoe.

According to astronomers, the closest this comet will get to Earth will be 26 million miles away.

This comet hasn't been seen since the Stone Age, so if you miss it, you'll probably never be able to see it again.