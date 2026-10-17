MISSOULA — On Saturday, hundreds of Missoula residents came down to Caras Park for a No Kings protest, with an emphasis on getting out to vote.

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Hundreds come out for Missoula No Kings Rally

“No kings. No kings today. This is my fourth rally, and God willing, I'll be on for the next one in March,” said Susan Gregorovich, a Missoula resident.

Protesters young and old gathered for music and speakers who were against the Trump Administration and its actions, ranging from the war with Iran, the separation of powers and what they view as a lack of accountability to the people who elected them.

MTN NEWS “No kings. No kings today. This is my fourth rally, and God willing, I'll be on for the next one in March,” said Susan Gregorovich, a Missoula resident.

And for others, the ongoing No Kings protests are a moment in history worth documenting.

“I feel that photographic journalism is incredibly important and it archives the human experience. And I want to archive what makes life worth living. And I feel that being out here with all these people is one of those things,” said Isa Tumble, Missoula Resist’s chief photographer.

Ballots have already been sent out for this midterm, and you can check your voter status at MyVoterPageMT.com.

