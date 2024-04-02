Internal Revenue Service issues scam warning

MISSOULA — The Internal Revenue Service has issued a scam alert.

The IRS says taxpayers should watch out for scammers attempting to sell or offer help setting up an online account on the agency's website.

Taxpayers can set up online accounts to access information like the latest on their payment history, current balance and more.

But scammers have started using this as a way to try and steal personal tax and financial information.

The IRS reports scammers are posing as a helpful third party asking for personal information like the taxpayer's address, social security number and photo ID.

They can then sell that information or use it to file fraudulent tax returns, get loans and open credit accounts.

The IRS says the only place people should go to create an account is at https://www.irs.gov/.