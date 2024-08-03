J&K Customs hosts fundraiser car show for owner

MISSOULA — J & K Customs in Missoula hosted a car show today to raise funds for its owner Jeremy Hitchcock who was injured while working on his house.

Many members of car clubs across the community gathered at the shop to show off their cars and donate toward the owner’s medical bills.

The car show featured raffle prizes and donations for the cause.

The show’s organizer Chad Hendrickson says the car community in Missoula always looks after their own.

“The car community out here, everybody looks out for everybody and it doesn’t matter what you drive how you drive it or where you drive it,” Hendrickson said.

We all just kind of look out for each other if something like this happens we just pull together and try to make the best of it.”