Kalispell approves new tiny home building code that could expand housing options for families

KALISPELL — Buying a single-family home in Kalispell can feel out of reach. That's why a new rule is opening the door to something smaller, giving Kalispell families a real shot at owning their own home.

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Kalispell Tiny Home Standards

Kalispell's City Council unanimously approved a new building code for tiny homes. The ordinance, known as Ordinance 1956, updates the city's building code and defines a tiny home as any structure 400 square feet or smaller.

The old code treated tiny homes the same as full-sized houses. Mayor Ryan Hunter said Montana set the new standard at the state level, giving the city 90 days to adopt it.

"The building code applied your normal standard type home to tiny homes and it wasn't a good fit. So what we were doing was exercising this optional code for tiny homes and adopting it so that we could apply these more specific building code standards to tiny homes," Hunter said.

The new code sets standards specifically for smaller structures, meaning builders won't face rules designed for larger homes.

"We wanted to align our code with the option, so that when our building inspectors are going out and making sure things are up to code, that we have a code that is specific to tiny homes," Hunter said.

Hunter said the ordinance could bring more housing options to neighborhoods across Kalispell.

The vision includes new options for families who've been priced out, like tiny homes built on existing properties for family members or renters, or something even bigger, like a tiny home village.

"The hope is that folks will build some of these in the community and it will make housing more accessible," Hunter said.